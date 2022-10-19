More than 5,000 drivers caught driving dangerously on dash cams
More than 5,000 drivers have been caught on dash cam footage submitted by the public in Devon and Cornwall, Op Snap has announced.
Vision Zero South West has released a number of new examples of some of the poor and dangerous driving which is submitted to them by members of the public, as it has hit a new major milestone in taking action against more than 5,000 drivers.
A senior roads policing officer said the results were strong, but added there is clearly still much to do to stamp out poor driving in the region.
Supt Adrian Leisk, strategic roads policing lead for Devon and Cornwall, is chairman of Vision Zero South West’s enforcement group.
Speaking about the Op Snap milestone of action taken against 5,000 drivers, Supt Leisk said: “I’m really pleased that the public have come on board with this campaign and continue to submit videos in record numbers. Thanks to their efforts, we have been able to take action against these drivers which should deter such behaviour in the future.
“At the same time, taking action against more than 5,000 motorists shows that there is still much work to be done. More people are using dash-cams and helmet cameras than ever before and as the profile of Op Snap continues to increase, it’s increasingly likely that poor drivers will be caught on camera.
“But it’s not getting caught that drivers should be worried about, many of the instances we see could have easily escalated into collisions causing serious and potentially even fatal injuries.
“As active members of the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership, our collective goal is to halve all serious and fatal injuries by 2030 – and then completely.”
