More than 40 wreaths laid for fallen in Callington
Left: Margaret Peg Bond and June Trevithick. Pictures: Stephen Weymouth
THE Callington branch of the Royal British Legion held their Remembrance parade to commemorate those who have lost their lives. The parade marched down to the war memorial outside St Mary’s Church. This was followed by a service in the church. Over 40 wreaths were laid at the weekend.
A spokesperson from Callington RBL said: ‘‘We marched from the main car park down to memorial with the local Fire Brigade leading in the Fire Engine. In the parade, every group in Callington was represented including the RBL with both serving and former service personnel. Also parading were the Scouts, Cubs, Beavers and Squirrels, Guides, Brownies and Rainbows, Young Farmers, Callington football teams and so on.
‘‘The Town Band provided the music and the cornet player for the last post.
Fore Street was packed, I think this year was the best turn out we’ve had for a long time.’’
