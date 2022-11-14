A spokesperson from Callington RBL said: ‘‘We marched from the main car park down to memorial with the local Fire Brigade leading in the Fire Engine. In the parade, every group in Callington was represented including the RBL with both serving and former service personnel. Also parading were the Scouts, Cubs, Beavers and Squirrels, Guides, Brownies and Rainbows, Young Farmers, Callington football teams and so on.