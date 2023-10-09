More than one-hundred swimmers took to the water in nearly perfect conditions for the Looe Island swim on Sunday, October 8.
Swimmers made the journey over to the island in a fleet of boats to start the swim on the island beach. Swimmers then swam a mile back to Looe main beach where lots of supporters and well wishers gathered to cheer the swimmers home.
Guy Cooper from the Looe Sea Swimmers group said: “Around 45 of the Looe Sea Swimmers took part, some for the very first time and all participants were counted out of the water safely. There were well earned pasties and drinks as well as a medal for the finishers in weather that felt more like June than October.
“A huge thank you to everyone who supported, organised, ferried out the swimmers and did the logistics behind the scenes, in particular the Rotary Club of Looe Valley, the Chestnut Appeal and safety team.
“Although this event is not a race, one of the social secretaries for the Looe Sea Swimmers, Damien Orton got back to the beach first proving that his futile attempt to grab the hottest pasty actually was successful.
“Well done to all swimmers, a fantastic event indeed.”
The event is held to help raise money for the Chestnut Appeal, a men’s cancer charity.