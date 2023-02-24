Earlier this month, Liskeard School hosted the Cornwall School Games Girls Football Festival for Years 7 and 8.
A number of schools took part and attended the event. Saltash, Looe, Launceston and Sir James Smith were all taking part. Including the hosts, approximately 110 girls took part, demonstrating fantastic application and effort throughout.
A spokesperson from Liskeard School said: “It goes without saying that there were many goals scored, shots saved and ferocious tackles and throughout the afternoon, the girls were rewarded for their sportsmanship, resilience, respect and teamwork.”
Following a day of brilliant football, Launceston were crowned as winners with Liskeard following closely behind in second place.