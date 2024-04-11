AN under 8’s football team based in Torpoint have received brand new waterproof jackets for all of their players thanks to money seized from criminal activity.
The funding for the new kit for Team Carbeile has come from the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA), awarded by Devon and Cornwall Police.
The Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) means that money associated with criminal activity or seized as part of criminal investigations is reinvested into the local community.
The act looks to support the local community and prevents convicted criminals from financially benefitting from the crimes they have committed.
Members of community groups can speak to members of their local policing teams to submit an application, and if it fits the criteria set out in the application form, the money will be allocated to each applicant.
Despite the money originating from criminal acts, the process of reinvesting it into the local area helps to put criminal money to good use.
The manager of Team Carbeile Under 8s, Leigh Godwin, said: “The funding from the POCA for acquiring team jackets instilled pride and joy among the team, fostering a sense of uniformity and professionalism when the team are playing in competitive football matches.”