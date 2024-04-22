New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 26 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 18 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Kepak (St Merryn Meats) at Unit 9, Cooksland Industrial Estate, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on April 19
• Rated 5: Longstore And HarbourQ at The Longstore, Charlestown Road, Charlestown, St Austell; rated on April 18
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 1c Launceston Retail Park, Scarne Industrial Estate, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on April 17
• Rated 5: Greggs at Vauxhall House, Pennygillam Way, Pennygillam Industrial Estate, Launceston; rated on April 17
• Rated 5: Indidog Eatery at 28 Market Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on April 17
• Rated 5: Poolside Cafe Saltash at Saltash Leisure Centre, Plougastel Drive, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on April 17
• Rated 5: The Cafe At Porthcurno Beach at Porthcurno Beach Cafe, Churchtown, St Levan, Penzance; rated on April 17
• Rated 5: The Front Room Penzance at The Front Room, 83 Market Jew Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on April 17
• Rated 5: The Pedal And Plunge Cafe at The Pedal And Plunge Café, The Track, Parc Erissey, Redruth; rated on April 17
• Rated 5: CST Trading CIC - Trevassack Lake Cafe at Childrens Sailing Trust, Trevassack Lake, Goonhilly Downs, Helston; rated on April 16
• Rated 5: Bier Huis Grand Cafe at The Bistro, 16 St Andrews Street, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on April 15
• Rated 5: Colonial at Colonial Beach Bar And Restaurant, Beach Complex, Tolcarne Beach, Narrowcliff; rated on April 15
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 22 - 26 Molesworth Street, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on April 15
• Rated 5: Pintxo at 38 Esplanade, Fowey, Cornwall; rated on April 12
• Rated 5: Sole Plaice at 20 Pydar Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on April 12
• Rated 5: Yummy Tummy Shakes at 45 Trelowarren Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on April 4
• Rated 5: ROAR - Jungle Play at Go Bananas, New Portreath Road, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on March 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Robartes Arms at Robartes Arms, Robartes Terrace, Illogan, Redruth; rated on April 17
• Rated 5: The Blisland Inn at Blisland, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on April 16
• Rated 5: Plume Of Feathers at Mitchell, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on April 12
• Rated 5: Punchbowl And Ladle at Punch Bowl & Ladle Inn, Penelewey, Feock, Truro; rated on April 12
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Francines at 2 Race Hill, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on April 17
• Rated 5: Massala at Masalla, St Pirans Road, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on April 17
• Rated 5: The Cove at 2 The Square, Cawsand, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on April 16
• Rated 5: Cousin Jacks at 6 Meneth Road, Pengegon, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on March 7