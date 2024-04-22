From April 22, local residents will hear advertisements on the Greatest Hits digital radio network in Devon and Cornwall which raise awareness of the ‘F.O.U.R.’ mnemonic which you can use to identify stalking.
Stalking is a pattern of ‘Fixated, Obsessed, Unwanted and Repeated’ behaviour that can escalate to leave you feeling anxious or distressed, even though on their own the actions may seem insignificant.
People affected should record what’s happened and report it before it escalates.
Victims of stalking do not have to be threatened with violence.
The campaign also features a video, filmed in the style of a trailer for a romantic comedy film or “romcom”, which warns against normalising what at first appear to be insignificant acts.
In the video these seemingly small, seemingly harmless gestures escalate to something far more sinister…because life isn’t like the movies.
The video link will be further promoted on the Greatest Hits digital network.
Chief Inspector Dawn Perriam said: “We hope that our video, online and radio campaign will provide some recognisable examples of stalking behaviours so that you, or the family or friends of someone who has an abusive ex-partner, can recognise the signs at the earliest opportunity so that it can be reported to the police.”
“Remember the F.O.U.R. mnemonic. If what you are experiencing or seeing happen to someone else fits this pattern, it’s stalking.”
Devon and Cornwall Police can investigate the stalker and support and protect victims.
Powers include the use of a Stalking Protection Order, up to and including arresting and charging an offender.
Offenders do not need to have committed an act of violence to end up in court, and should not be under any illusions that their obessesive behaviour is in any way romantic or reciprocated by the victim.
You can be referred to an Independent Stalking Advocacy Caseworker (ISAC), who is not a police officer, to further support through any investigation and subsequent legal proceedings if the person is charged. The ISAC for Devon and Cornwall Police is provided through Victim Support.
Find out more about stalking and harassment and how to report it to the police on the police website.
Get advice from the National Stalking Helpline on 0808 802 0300 and get help and support from the Paladin National Stalking Advocacy Service.
The Suzy Lamplugh Trust offers an online personal assessment tool to help victims identify stalking.