MONEY seized from criminal activity by Devon and Cornwall Police has been used to fund food boxed for those in need.
The force has put money seized from criminal activity to good use, funding 25 food boxes filled with essentials to give to vulnerable people in need.
£750 was funded to Devon and Cornwall Food Action (DCFA), a charity that work with food producers and supermarkets to redistribute food to those who cannot afford it. The money will go towards funding boxes containing food items, toiletries and hygiene products. Police officers will be able to access these boxes to give to people who they engage with when on duty.
PC David Brooks said: “Being able to use criminal money for good by reinvesting it into the community is fantastic. These boxes will be vital in providing food and essentials for vulnerable people who are in need and not able to afford it. I hope we can continue to do some good in the community with these boxes.
“I’d also like to say thank you to all the volunteers at DCFA – you are an amazing group of people and it’s inspiring to see the work you do to support some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.”