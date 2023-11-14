Locals gathered at the Bulls Head to see Rotarian Bob Wade of the CRAP party (Callington Revolutionary Apathy Party) voted in for his temporary duties as Lord Mayor during the Kelliwik Golowi celebrations, which are set to take place next weekend.
The spectacle was also a fundraiser for the Callington Youth Project and its plans to build a youth centre in the town.
Kelliwik Golowi – which means lighting up Callington – starts at 5pm this Saturday (November 25).
With an evening of live music and performance planned in the town centre, local people have been creating costumes, masks and lanterns to take part in a torchlit parade.