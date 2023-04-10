A MISSING 14-year-old from Bodmin whose disappearance sparked a hunt by Devon and Cornwall Police has been found safe and well.
Katie Clementson had been reported missing from the Bodmin area on Friday, April 7 (Good Friday).
Her disappearance led to a search from the Police, with a police helicopter seen flying above Bodmin in the evening of Saturday, April 8.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that she had been found safe by Police.
They said: "Katie Clementson, 14, who had been reported missing from the Bodmin area on Friday 7 April, has been found safe by police.
We would like to thank members of the public for their help."