NHS messages prompting gym-goers and swimmers to look out for potential signs of cancer are appearing on mirrors in the changing rooms of leisure centres across Cornwall.
The eye-catching stickers will feature the message ‘Check you out’ and ‘Know what’s normal for you’ - reminding people that if something in their body doesn’t feel right, they should contact their GP practice.
Operating under the Better brand, GLL runs nine local centres on behalf of Cornwall Council. The scheme is the latest push by the NHS to find cancers at an earlier stage, with Better the first leisure provider in the UK to focus on cancer awareness.
The new initiative comes as a survey by Better found that only 57% of respondents in the South West check their bodies for physical changes regularly (at least once a month), and 10% don’t check at all.
Professor Peter Johnson, national clinical director for Cancer at NHS England, said: “Finding cancer early is key to successful treatment and survival, but this means that we need people who experience symptoms to come forward as soon as they spot them. This is why it’s vital that people are aware of their bodies, take notice of a change that isn’t normal for them and get it checked out immediately.
“This partnership with Better means that we’re able to reach more people to remind them to check themselves at a time and a place where they are able to do so. It’s a simple thing that anyone can do, but it really can save your life.”
James Curry, head of service for GLL in Cornwall, said: “Our aim is to improve health and wellbeing in our local community, and we’re delighted to be partnering NHS England in this vital campaign.
“The survey we conducted clearly indicates a need to raise awareness of potential signs of cancer and the mirror stickers will hopefully act as a timely reminder to our customers to check themselves regularly.”
NHS staff are working hard to see and treat more people with cancer than ever before, with over 50,000 patients starting cancer treatment in June – more than nine in ten within one month – and over a quarter of a million people referred for urgent cancer checks.
The NHS also met the 28-day faster diagnosis standard for the second month in a row in June with more than three quarters of patients (76.3%) – almost 200,000 people – receiving the all clear or a definitive diagnosis within four weeks.
Lending her support to the scheme, Demi Jones, ex-Love Island reality TV stars, said: “I was just 22 years old when I received my thyroid cancer diagnosis after I found a lump on my neck.
“I contacted my GP practice straight away to get it checked out and I was quickly referred for further testing that led to treatment by the incredible NHS team in Portsmouth. I’m now living life cancer free and would urge anyone who notices an unusual change not to delay and speak to their GP as they are there to help. It really could save their life, as it did mine.”
The survey by Better also found that 15% of respondents from the South West said they are not aware of any potential cancer signs. Although 65% said they would recognise a lump or swelling in a part of their body as a possible early sign of cancer and would seek medical advice.
Jaqui Hubbard, a swim teacher at Helston Sports Centre, wholeheartedly supports the awareness campaign: “I discovered a wart on my upper right arm in 2022 which had changed shape and colour and was about the size of a fifty pence piece. I went to my GP who referred me to a specialist, and it turned out to be a skin cancer tumour.
“Without treatment I’d have been unlikely to survive more than two years, so I tell everyone to get themselves checked out immediately if they spot any new mark, lump or abnormality.
“A cancer diagnosis is devastating but getting treated early can make all the difference. That’s why these new stickers on changing room mirrors in all Better leisure centres across Cornwall are so important. They really could save lives.”