Miracle Theatre to perform King Lear near you
Miracle Theatre are performing King Lear at the dramatic debut location of Bodmin Moor, to set the scene of one of Shakespeare’s most elemental plays.
Showing on August 11, 12 and 13, the company will be bringing their fresh and fast-paced performance to this excitingly remote location.
The company are making the most of Cornwall’s rugged landscape, to bring grit and drama to the tale of King Lear, which centres itself around a raging storm. Set against the dramatic backdrop of Brown Willy & Bodmin Moor, the natural landscape will bring this performance to life and celebrate Cornish heritage alongside the telling of a legendary text.
This fresh and fast-paced adaptation of Shakespeare’s text - performed by a cast of five — tells a shocking, yet tender, story of ageing and madness, fuelled by ambition and fired by betrayal. Audiences have praised the show for it’s “clear and purposeful narrative” as well as it’s “fabulous set” and “superb selection of actors”.
Bodmin Moor is one of fifteen exciting outdoor locations Miracle Theatre are touring this summer, with eight of these locations across Cornwall this August. Other exciting venues include Stert’s Theatre; an undercover-outdoor amphitheatre experience, post-medieval National Trust site Stowe Barton in Bude, community-centered space Newquay Orchard and stunning estates; Trelowarren nearr Helston, Tregrehan, St Austell & Enys Gardens, Penryn.
Miracle Theatre are touring King Lear at 14 outdoor venues across Cornwall. Pack a picinic, wrap up warm and ready yourself for an epic of Miracle proportions! Please bring rugs, blankets or low-backed chairs to sit on.Tickets available online at miracletheatre.co.uk or calling the relevant box office. Run time approx two hours. Suitable for ages 1 2 and up.
Touring cliff tops, gardens, amphitheatres (and now moorlands) across the South West, since 1979, Miracle’s outdoor productions have become a ‘must do’ activity’ with audiences bringing along their own seating and picnics to enjoy an evening’s entertainment whatever the weather. Book your tickets now at www.miracletheatre.co.uk
The show will also be coming to a theatre near you, with a number of upcoming dates listed below:
AUGUST 6 and 7 — STERTS THEATRE, LISKEARD
AUGUST 9 and 10 — STOWE BARTON, BUDE
