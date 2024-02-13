Hell’s Bells follows the story of Ferelith as she heads for a seaside holiday. However, the trip takes an unexpected turn when the body of a lighthouse keeper is mysteriously washed ashore, covered in strange markings. Grabbing an opportunity to escape from the tedium of the beach and unable to resist meddling in a police investigation, Ferelith soon finds herself tangled in a web of peculiar events – and as things grow increasingly strange, her legendary powers of intuition begin to fail her. Meanwhile, her father, Grubb, played by Miracle stalwart Ben Dyson, is on hand to offer Ferelith bumbling assistance.