Cornwall’s favourite theatre company is back on the road and visiting Polperro this week, with a show described as a “hallucinogenic whodunit”.
Miracle Theatre has spent more than 40 years delighting audiences across the South West with innovative and irreverent outdoor productions of new plays, as well as inventive adaptations of well-known stories.
Their latest show, Hell’s Bells, represents a slight change of tack for the Redruth-based company, with a return to touring indoor venues for the first time in a decade.
Hell’s Bells, which runs from February 13 to April 6, is a comic seaside mystery and murderous melodrama rolled into one, featuring Miracle’s trademark humour, multiple characters and clever set design.
The eagerly-awaited indoor tour is testament to Miracle’s commitment to delivering top-quality cultural events that are accessible to all. Such is Miracle’s reputation for providing a great night out, tickets for a number of the 34 performances at theatres, village halls and community centres have already sold out.
Hell’s Bells has been created by a team led by Bill Scott, who founded Miracle in 1979.
He said: “In addition to our open-air productions in unlikely and out-of-the-way venues every summer, Miracle also used to spend the winter months visiting indoor spaces – from theatres and arts centres to village halls and schools.
“After a pause of ten years, we’re delighted to be back on the road, revisiting our old haunts and discovering some new ones. As always, our aim is to bring lavish and extraordinary shows to community venues of all sizes, no matter how unassuming or remote.
“What better entertainment for a winter’s evening than a murder mystery, packed with larger-than-life characters, daft humour, and spine-chilling suspense – all delivered to your doorstep.”
Hell’s Bells follows the story of Ferelith as she heads for a seaside holiday. However, the trip takes an unexpected turn when the body of a lighthouse keeper is mysteriously washed ashore, covered in strange markings. Grabbing an opportunity to escape from the tedium of the beach and unable to resist meddling in a police investigation, Ferelith soon finds herself tangled in a web of peculiar events – and as things grow increasingly strange, her legendary powers of intuition begin to fail her. Meanwhile, her father, Grubb, played by Miracle stalwart Ben Dyson, is on hand to offer Ferelith bumbling assistance.
Hell’s Bells can be seen at Square One Studio in Polperro on February 14 and 15. For tickets, visit: www.miracletheatre.co.uk or call 01209 216762.
Hell’s Bells was developed with support from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund through the Good Growth Programme, managed by Cornwall Council.