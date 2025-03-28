A DEBATE in Westminster Hall led by St Ives MP Andrew George has resulted in a promise of action by fisheries minister Daniel Zeichner MP.
The MP, whose constituency includes Newlyn and the Isles of Scilly, challenged the minister to look closer at new scientific evidence indicating that pollack and Dover sole stocks are both more abundant than previously thought.
If accepted, this could help ensure Cornish fishing vessels do not have to tie up for much of the rest of the year, as is feared at present, the minster says.
Mr Zeichner gave a commitment to “go away and look at [the science] more closely and come back to the Honourable Gentleman”.
The MP for St Ives also highlighted the “disproportionate impact” of rules designed for super-trawlers being applied to low-impact fishers like St Agnes resident Jof Hicks, who catches crab and lobster in pots made from homegrown withy and tamarisk, using a home-built boat powered by sail and oar.
“If we could take unnecessary burdens from the shoulders of people such as Jof Hicks, that would be enormously appreciated,” Mr George added.
Mr Zeichner responded: “I am very much taken by what the honourable member for St Ives said about low-impact fishing” agreeing to investigate this, and work with the MP to see if more could be done to help.
The Minister was then challenged for assurances that EU vessel access agreements to be renegotiated with the EU, will not be used as a bargaining chip in the UK’s attempts to get access to the EU’s €150 billion defence contract.
The Minister said: “We are determined to get the best possible outcome for our nation, and I am determined to get the best possible outcome for our fishing sector because there is a widespread sense that people were sold short last time around.”