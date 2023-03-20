To kick off the week, Year 5 listened to a talk by Fritha Durham from Spaceport Cornwall. This captivated the children’s interest and they responded by asking some really searching questions. Fritha complimented the children on their extensive knowledge and willingness to explore the topic further. Quotes from children included that it was ‘cool, fun and exciting’ and that they were ‘amazed by how many jobs you could do in the space industry, apart from being an astronaut’.