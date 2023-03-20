This week, to celebrate British Science Week, Brunel children and staff have taken part in a range of exciting activities. We are so lucky to have a close partnership with Saltash Library, who have hosted our children from Reception through to Year 6.
To kick off the week, Year 5 listened to a talk by Fritha Durham from Spaceport Cornwall. This captivated the children’s interest and they responded by asking some really searching questions. Fritha complimented the children on their extensive knowledge and willingness to explore the topic further. Quotes from children included that it was ‘cool, fun and exciting’ and that they were ‘amazed by how many jobs you could do in the space industry, apart from being an astronaut’.
The second day saw Year 6 receiving a lecture from Professor Richard Handy from the University of Plymouth, all about nanotechnology and its ability to solve some of the world’s most pressing problems. These included how to feed a world population of greater than seven billion, to provide them with fresh water and consider the issues of disease and pollution. It was mind-blowing!
On Thursday, the school was delighted to meet up, for the second year in a row, with Environmental Scientist Dr James Buckley, who talked to us about how climate change could impact upon food production globally. We are hoping to welcome him back in the Summer term to conduct a ‘Bio-Blitz’; surveying the species in the wonderfully, vast grounds of Brunel Primary.
Throughout the week, small groups visited the interactive sessions which included robotic hands, microscopes, virtual reality experiences, plasma balls and the chance to try a 3D space walk! Children were enthralled as they were transported to different worlds; from outer space to the microscopic.
The week concluded with a workshop for Years 3 and 4, based on ‘Bridges of the Future’ which is particularly pertinent to our namesake Isambard Kingdom Brunel.
The school thanked Dave Orton, the staff of the library and all the guest speakers. It was week to be remembered!