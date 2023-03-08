The Met Office has withdrawn a previously issued yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Cornwall.
They had previously issued a weather warning, warning of ice and now until the end of today (Wednesday), before extending it into Thursday (March 9).
However, with the anticipated snow failing to make an appearance, that weather warning has now been changed to exclude Cornwall from it.
The newly amended weather warning extends as far as Somerset.
Instead of the late-winder wonderland that some were hoping for, the weather in Cornwall has been the typical rain and cloud combination.
However, in the latest forecast by the Met Office, there is a chance of thunder during tomorrow morning (March 9). The forecast currently indicates a high probability that North and South East Cornwall will receive heavy rain throughout the day with thunder likely in the morning.
Weather Forecast
Tonight (March 8): Light rain showers, a maximum wind gust of 29 mph. Minimum temperature 8c
Tomorrow (March 9): Cloudy changing to thunder by late morning and heavy rain throughout the day, a maximum wind gust of 29 mph. Maximum temperature 9c, Minimum temperature 4cFriday (March 10): Light rain changing to cloudy by lunchtime. Maximum temperature 9c, Minimum temperature 4cSaturday (March 11): Cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 8c, Minimum temperature 7cSunday (March 12): Overcast changing to heavy rain by early evening. Maximum temperature 12c, Minimum temperature 10c