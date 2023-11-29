THINGS could be getting a lot colder in the South West this week, as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice.
The weather warning has been put in place for tomorrow (Thursday, November 30) between 3am and 4pm.
The affected area stretches down the centre of Devon and Cornwall, covering Launceston, Callington, Liskeard, and Camelford.
Due to the conditions, the Met Office has suggested that some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.
There is also a risk of some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, as well as icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.