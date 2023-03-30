Residents of Cornwall are being warned to expect strong winds and rain over the next few days.
The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for both rain and wind across the county both today (March 30) and tomorrow.
A yellow warning fro wind is set to come into force from 9pm this evening until 12pm tomorrow, while a yellow rain warning is introduced from 6am to 6pm tomorrow also (March 31).
Kernow Weather Team explained: “Following recent wet weather, further rain is expected on Thursday night and through Friday. This will be persistent and, at times, heavy with 15-30mm of rain fairly widely across Cornwall. These accumulations are likely to bring areas of standing water and the chance of some flooding on Friday. The rain is likely to slowly ease during Friday evening. However, there is still a risk of disruption outside of the warning areas.
“Accompanied with the rain will be very strong gusts of wind and possible gale's to severe gales in some locations at 30-80mph.
“What to expect: Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer Spray, standing water and some flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.”
The Met Office have also released advice on how to stay safe in strong wind. This includes planning routes and listening to updates before traveling, checking your home for loose items which could damage people or your property, and staying indoors as much as possible.