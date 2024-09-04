THE Met Office has issued a 26-hour weather warning as rain is expected to lash Cornwall tomorrow (September 5).
The yellow weather warning, which warns people to be aware, comes as scattered heavy showers are expected to merge into longer spells of heavier, thundery rain overnight tonight (September 4) and for the duration of tomorrow.
The weather warning is in force from 9 pm tonight until 11.45 pm tomorrow.
The warning issued said: “Some parts missing the worst, but heavy rain becomes more extensive Wednesday night and especially Thursday, with some flooding impacts.
“Not all areas will be affected, but scattered heavy showers on Wednesday night are expected to merge into longer spells of heavy, perhaps thundery rain overnight and through Thursday. “Where heavy downpours occur, 20-40 mm are possible within an hour or two. Over a longer period a few places could see more than 50-60 mm, possibly even as much as 80 to 100 mm if repeated batches of heavy rain affect the same locations - this perhaps more likely during the second half of Thursday.”
Independent weather forecaster, Kernow Weather Team said of the weather for Thursday: “During the small hours of Thursday morning, there will be plenty of heavy, torrential downpours moving in from a Northwesterly direction; once again, there is a risk of a few rumbles of thunder.
“Thursday morning will see a fair amount of standing water around on our road networks, from overnight showers, and for most of Thursday it'll be a showery day with some of them packing a heavy punch around Cornwall. However, there will be a few breaks in the showers, allowing for some bright and sunny intervals, but they won't last too long before another shower bubbles up.
“Thursday will be a chilly day in the wind, with temperatures widely between 14c and 19c, but in the NW flow, it'll 'feel more like' 10c to 14c.There are some signs on Friday that warmer air will be drawn up over Cornwall, and temperatures could be climbing back into the low twenties, although, there is still plenty of uncertainty as the winds look as though they will come from a Northeasterly flow.”
The following can be expected, the Met Office added.
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
- There is a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater
- Where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services