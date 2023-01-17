The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across Cornwall tonight (January 17).
It comes into force at 6pm and is in force until midday tomorrow (January 18).
It warns that snow showers and icy stretches may cause disruption across Cornwall.
The latest weather warning comes less than 24 hours after the Met Office issued a weather warning for ice, with some areas of Cornwall seeing snow fall overnight.
The Met Office says that it can be expected that some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. There is also a risk of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and the probability of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
The Kernow Weather Team have shared the weather warning and have said that parts of Cornwall could see further snowfall this evening through to late morning Wednesday.
In an update on their Facebook page, they wrote: “The met office have issued a yellow weather warning for ice and snow between 6pm, Tuesday to Wednesday at 12pm
“Parts of Cornwall will see further snowfall this evening through to Wednesday late morning with possible Accumulations of a couple of centimetres are likely at low levels, with some of the higher ground seeing as much as 5-10 cm on top the. Snowfall we've already had, In addition to snowfall temperatures are set to drop once again as low as minus 5c in some locations but widely between 3c and minus 4c leading to some icy patches.
“Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths”
Met Office Weather Forecast
Tonight (January 17): There is the potential for light snow showers across the region with temperatures potentially reaching freezing or minus figures overnight.
Wednesday, January 18: A cold start is replaced by slightly warmer temperatures, although a north westerly wind will mean that even though the temperature will reach single-digits, the wind chill means it could still feel in minus figures. There could be some light rain showers during the day. Max 5c, Min 0c.
Thursday, January 19: Cloudy changing to clear by early evening. Max 5c, min -2c.
Friday, January 20: Cloudy, changing to heavy rain by lunchtime. Max 7c, min 3c.