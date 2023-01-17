“Parts of Cornwall will see further snowfall this evening through to Wednesday late morning with possible Accumulations of a couple of centimetres are likely at low levels, with some of the higher ground seeing as much as 5-10 cm on top the. Snowfall we've already had, In addition to snowfall temperatures are set to drop once again as low as minus 5c in some locations but widely between 3c and minus 4c leading to some icy patches.