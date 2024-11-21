AN approaching weather front has been named Storm Bert and promises to pile on the weather misery for Devon and Cornwall.
A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for the period of 6am on Saturday, November 23, until 11.45pm on Sunday, November 24.
The promise of a soggy weekend across Devon and Cornwall will come days after wintry showers brought parts of North Cornwall and Devon to a standstill with stranded motorists, closed schools and disrupted public transport.
Storm Bert, named by Met Eireann, the Irish meteorological service, will move in from the Atlantic during Saturday after undergoing explosive cyclogenesis.
This is when the central pressure of the storm drops more than 24mb in 24 hours and which meteorologists also use the term "weather bomb" to describe.
In the weather warning, the Met Office said: “Heavy rainfall will affect much of the UK this weekend. Rain is expected to develop during Saturday morning across southwest and southern England, becoming particularly heavy and persistent overnight and into Sunday.
“Accumulations of 50 to 75 millimetres are expected to fall fairly widely during this time. There is a chance that some places over Dartmoor could see 100 to 150 millimetres.
“Strong southerly winds will accompany the heavy rain and may locally exacerbate impacts. Rain will become less extensive through Sunday as it erratically clears eastwards.”