Mental health support to be offered at Job Centres across Cornwall
Subscribe newsletter
Mental heath advisers will be stationed at all 11 job centres in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly as part of a new three-year project funded by Cornwall Council.
The project hopes to support those facing significant barriers to gain employment, such as substance misuse, housing issues, bereavement and debt.
The Mental Health Employment Advisors (MHEAs) come from Cornwall charity Pentreath and will be embedded at the Devonport job centre in Plymouth as part of the program.
Those in need will be referred to the project by work coaches at job centres who will set up face-to-face or online consultations with an MHEA. Initial assessments will be completed with each person referred and MHEAs will co-produce a bespoke action plan.
Action plans will include action from both the MHEA and the customer and will provide direct interventions as well as appropriate signposting to relevant agencies. Customers will also be offered two follow-up meetings where initial actions will be reviewed and plans agreed for the next steps.
The scheme was launched officially on Friday, November 11, when George Eustice MP visited the Jobcentre in Redruth. It follows a successful three-year pilot funded by DWP that helped many people break down mental health barriers to find work or training.
Dr Richard Sharpe, Consultant in Public Health at Cornwall Council, said: “We are delighted to be able to fund such an important project at a time when many people across Cornwall and the nation as a whole are struggling with soaring bills.
“The cost-of-living crisis will inevitably create a lot of uncertainty and anxiety and we want to support as many people as possible to overcome their personal hurdles to find work or training opportunities to help provide for themselves and their families.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |