MENHENIOT Cherry Fayre held a King’s Coronation Big Lunch on Sunday, May 7, from 2pm.
They invited everyone to bring their own lunch to enjoy, with a bar available and live music from Katie Delbridge. A crowning of their own took place in the afternoon and there was plenty of fun and food for all to share.
In attendance was MP for South East Cornwall Sheryll Murray (pictured below) who said: “Real coronation community spirit at the Menheniot celebrations.”
Sheryll Murray at the Big Lunch in Menheniot ( )
Big Lunch in Menheniot ( )