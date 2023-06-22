THERE was glorious weather for this year’s Menheniot Cherry Fayre, which organiser believe is the biggest event to date.
A spokesperson said: “We were blown away by how many people attended the Cherry Fayre 2023, we think it was the busiest yet!”
The carnival procession was led by Ashley Rowe on his tractor with two beautiful shire horses following all the children.
The spokesperson continued: “The children all looked amazing and we were very impressed by how much effort everyone put in to make their outfits and floats.
“This year we changed the tug of war to the sack race, which provided a lot of laughs for everyone watching and taking part.
“We had four different live music acts, all very talented local musicians ending with everyone dancing the night away.
“We had over 20 different stalls selling a large range of different goodies and some of the food stalls had to run off to get more supplies!”
Menheniot Cherry Fayre is all about bringing the local community together, supporting as many local businesses, craft sellers, musicians and charities.
The event is organised by local volunteers, who raise money at a few different events (quiz nights and duck race) and a number of generous sponsors so that as much of the entertainment is free for everyone to enjoy. So many people chip in big or small which makes the Cherry Fayre so special.
The spokesperson added: “It was so fantastic to see all the local community enjoying the day with their family and friends.”