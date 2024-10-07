CORNWALL Pride has won a prestigious national award.
The charity, which stages events across the county to support and raise awareness for the LGBTQ+ community, was the winner of Community Organisation Award for LGBT at the National Diversity Awards.
Cornwall Pride CEO Matthew Kenworthy Gomes received the accolade at an awards ceremony held at the Anglican Cathedral in Liverpool on Friday, October 4.
Matthew said: “We have brought back to Cornwall, Cornwall's first National Diversity Awards.
“I’m overwhelmed by the love and all the truly incredible 90,000 nominees supporting people across the UK! The shortlisted and all the finalists!
“What a truly memorable moment for Cornwall’s journey on Inclusion. A true reflection on all the beautiful work going on across our region! The Cinnamon Trust, Austsic community Cornwall & Black Voices Cornwall the other amazing finalists from our Cornwall in only just two years.”
The National Diversity Awards said: “Cornwall Pride is more than a single event; it is a movement of safer spaces, fostering inclusivity and support across the region.
“The journey began from the profound feedback, “This is the only day I feel safe,” which inspired Cornwall Pride to create more than just an annual event.
“Celebrating diversity, Cornwall Pride hosts 11 community Prides annually and 20 pop-up Prides across isolated locations, featuring the world’s only Pride Bus Tour.
“Supporting the community, they offer the only dedicated LGBTQ+ mental well-being services in Cornwall, collaborating with NHS social prescribers.
“Cornwall Pride raises awareness through intersectional inclusion training, and actively working with over 150 organisations. The mission is underpinned by the values, “Love Who You Want To Love & Be Who You Want To Be,” aiming for a hate-free Cornwall. Dedicated volunteers, with diverse lived experiences, drive Cornwall Pride’s impactful initiatives.”
The Autistic Community of Cornwall CIC, which aims to empower autistic people to celebrate their difference and advocate for themselves while providing the support and guidance they need, was also a finalist in the Community Organisation Award.
A spokesperson said: "Unfortunately Autistic Community of Cornwall didn't win but Cornwall Pride did win their category, a fantastic and well-deserved achievement."