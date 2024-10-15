AHEAD of the public inquiry today (Tuesday, October 15) into the toll revision application — which would see an increase in the toll on the Tamar crossings — a number of local figures have lent their voice to the cause.
Among them is former MP for South East Cornwall Sheryll Murray who says she does not want to see the immediate increase that has been proposed come into effect.
Colin Martin, leader of the Liberal Democrats on Cornwall Council, who is attending the march on behalf of constituents and Liberal Democrat MP for North Cornwall Ben Maguire, added that should Cornwall being given the ‘fair share’ it has been promised there will be no need for an increase in the tolls.
Inspector Mr S Dean MA MRTPI has been appointed by the Secretary of State to hold the inquiry which is set to last for up to four days and is based at the Copthorne Hotel in Plymouth.
Standing outside the Copthorne, Jane Pascoe, Cornwall councillor for Liskeard South and Dobwalls and chairman of the South East Cornwall Partnership, added that the link is vital to those in her area who use the Tamar Crossings to access healthcare, work and education.