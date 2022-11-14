Members line the river side for Remembrance
For Remembrance 2022, Looe’s branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) came out in force to pay their respects to those who were lost during conflicts across the world.
The branch, along with many others across the country held their Poppy Appeal, selling poppies to raise money for charity. Members were joined by chairman Louis Portman donning the branch’s Poppy Man outfit and on their first day of fundraising, the group raised nearly £900.
As well as Poppy Appeal fundraising, Looe RBL held their annual Armistice Day service at Looe War Memorial on Friday, November 11, marking the 104th anniversary of the end of the First World War. The service concluded with two minutes silence and a bugler playing the Last Post.
On Saturday, November 12, St Pinnock Brass Band held a community ‘Festival of Remembrance’ in the Riverside Church. The band has well established links with the town and were delighted to provide this night of entertainment and reflection on the armistice weekend. Featuring traditional music alongside new, soloists and full band arrangements, an excellent night of music. There was also a reflective section where the Looe roll of honour was be read, and guests rededicate to the act of Remembrance.
On Sunday, November 13, Looe Town Council joined with the Royal British Legion for the Remembrance Sunday service at the Looe War Memorial. The event began with a procession of councillors and wreath layers from the Guildhall to the war memorial. Again, after the wreath laying and prayers, there was a two minutes silence to pay respects.
