On Saturday, November 12, St Pinnock Brass Band held a community ‘Festival of Remembrance’ in the Riverside Church. The band has well established links with the town and were delighted to provide this night of entertainment and reflection on the armistice weekend. Featuring traditional music alongside new, soloists and full band arrangements, an excellent night of music. There was also a reflective section where the Looe roll of honour was be read, and guests rededicate to the act of Remembrance.