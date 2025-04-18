A 35-year-old woman from Torpoint will be pounding the streets of the London on April 26 to take part in this year’s London Marathon.
Megan Morris will be raising money for the baby loss charity, Luna’s Fund. This will be the first time Megan has competed in a marathon and so far she has raised over £3,000.
She is a long-running supporter of Luna’s Fund, having previously raised £2,789. It was back in 2016 that Megan first donned a pair of running shoes to take part in the Plymouth Half-Marathon.
She said: “I’d describe myself as a non-runner back then. I couldn't run a mile without having to stop on my first few training runs. I hated everything about running, told everyone I would never ever do it again and that it was the worst experience of my life.”
Fast forward to 2022 and Megan now says she has a completely different relationship with running. She was encouraged by her sister, Rachael, to join her and friends at the local Mount Edgcumbe park run; a free weekly timed 5K event, held every Saturday.
Megan said: “I really enjoyed it; everyone is so friendly and welcoming plus the social ‘post-run’ side of grabbing brekkie and a coffee with everyone afterwards is a winner. This has become a regular weekly fixture for me and my partner, kickstarting our weekends.
“I started to see my times get better week on week and did a few slightly longer runs with friends and decided to enter the Plymouth 10K in 2023 which I really enjoyed and continued to build on this gradually upping my distance.”
Buoyed by her success and feeling brave, last year she decided to give the Plymouth half another go.
Megan added: “I was very fortunate that my partner Callum and friend Ben both ran it with me and were super encouraging. I had a completely different experience! I absolutely loved the event and managed to take a huge 35 minutes off my previous time.
“Having this new enjoyment and outlook of running I lost my mind and entered the London Marathon ballot. To my utter shock I got a place. I have now completed my longest run of 20 miles and well on the way to completing the 337.4 miles that make up my 16 week training plan.”
Megan admits she couldn’t have come this far without the support of her sister, partner and POMS running club friends. She said: “They regularly come out on runs with me and keep me going. Doing the marathon for this amazing charity, gives me the extra motivation when these training runs get hard, and trust me it gets very hard. That’s what will be keeping me going in London.”
Luna’s Fund is a baby loss and pregnancy after loss charity founded as a lasting memory to Luna Valentina Conroy, who was born sleeping in November 2017. The charity supports bereaved parents and expectant parents across Devon and Cornwall.