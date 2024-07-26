A PUBLIC meeting will be held tonight (Friday, July 26) after pedestrian access on a well-used town centre route was blocked off.
Cornwall Council has begun work to build its new Service Hub on the former Cattle Market in Liskeard.
But along with one side of the car park, a ramp and footpath linking the Cattle Market to nearby houses, the Liskerrett Community Centre, and Cornwall Council’s own Family Hub on Varley Lane has been fenced off.
Users of Liskerrett and residents say the alternative route on foot is dangerous: it means walking down a very narrow road with no pavement.
Liskerrett Centre manager Sally Hawken said that she was concerned about people being able to get safely to the community facility. The strength of feeling among residents had prompted the trustees to call a meeting, so all those affected could discuss the problems and any possible solutions.
The work at the Cattle Market is not due to be complete until October 2025 and in the meantime, she said, there has been no provision made for a connecting footpath around the building site.
“We’ve suggested they might want to think about putting in the public access before they start building. We know it’s possible to create a walkway through or around a build, it would cost them a bit more money.
“There’s many people who are upset and not sure how they’re supposed to go about their normal everyday business.”
Tonight’s meeting is at the Liskerrett Centre from 7pm.