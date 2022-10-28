Mechanic drives 2,600 miles on lifeboat station tour
Chris visited Looe, Fowey, Bude and Port Issac lifeboat stations as well as many others to raise money for the RNLI
Car mechanic and keen photographer, Chris Mason, has spent the past year travelling to every RNLI and independent lifeboat station in the UK and Ireland to raise money for the RNLI.
Chris said: “The Devon and Cornwall trip was amazing, the people were fantastic! Lots of them seeing the signs on the car and taking an interest in what I was doing. We stayed at a lovely farm cottage on Bodmin moor, leaving early each morning to get that days leg done.
‘‘The crews at most stations managed to get someone there to meet me which was good, even though some didn’t know what I was doing they pulled out all the stops to make me welcome.
“I was asked which one was one I liked most, I couldn’t pick one they were all amazing. Some were a little harder to get to than others with very tight streets, Fowey and St Ives being very interesting driving shall we say, but I got home safe after 2600 miles seven days, 33 RNLI stations and four Independent ones visited. I will most definitely be back to get some pictures of the amazing scenery.”
To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chris-mason45
