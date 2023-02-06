M&Co, which has stores in Liskeard and Launceston, will be closing 170 of its stores after falling into administration earlier in the year.
Although the brand and intellectual property has been purchased by Yours Clothing, it has been confirmed that the stores, website and staff will not be retained.
A spokesperson for M&Co confirmed: “Unfortunately we haven’t received the news we would have hoped for during our administration period, and would like to share this news with you.
“As we haven’t received any funded, deliverable offers that would result in the transfer of the company’s stores or staff to a potential buyer, this means that all of our stores will close.
“The M&Co ‘brand’ has been purchased, but unfortunately this does not include a future for our stores, website or staff. We will trade all of our stores until Easter, and then begin the close down process. We will update you close to the time of our actual closing date.”