THE grand opening of a first-class community activity facility in a town saw something of an unusual sight.
Cllr Liz Ahearn, the mayor of Bodmin, officially opened the Pendowr Pump Track, on the site of the former skate park in Priory Park.
After the conventional ‘cutting of the ribbon’, the event was marked by something more unconventional, when the mayor took the first official ride using a scooter lent to her by Henry, one of the many delighted children in attendance.
Shortly after, a large crowd of the town’s youth on bikes and scooters followed as the play park’s use became official.
The completion of the work by local firm Angel Trails was treated as very much the cause for celebration for the town, with a smorgasbord of events laid on to mark the occasion.
Families and others in attendance at the event were treated to a range of stunt demonstrations, activities and community fun and the early evidence shows that the pump track will be a well-used facility.
If the sight of a mayor using a child’s scooter down a pump track wasn’t enough, it got even more unusual, when Cllr Ahearn could not resist the allure of a graffiti board, leading to a moment where the mayor used a spray can upon visiting the stand of KBSK, a local youth organisation.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: “We'd like to say a big thank you to our traders, food vendors, entertainment, demonstrators and everyone who came along to support our market and the grand opening of Pendowr pump track on Saturday - it was a huge success!”
Cllr Ahearn added: “It was a genuine honour and delight to be able to open Pendowr pump track for the use of Bodmin’s young people. It was a terrific event and I would like to thank all the terrific people and organisations who took part in making the day fantastic.
“I would like to thank KBSK, Bodmin Police, Fusion Extreme, Dead Sailor BMX, British Cycling South West and The Cornwall Bicycle Project CIC for the parts they played in the day, as well as our excellent staff at Bodmin Town Council who put in a lot of terrific work to not only organise the day, but run it on the day to make it brilliant.
“Bodmin has another facility in the town that we can all be proud of, and it is also right at this point to thank Angel Trails, the local company who have done such a tremendous job in turning a disused space into something brilliant for the town.
“I had a lot of fun going down the ramp in the scooter, something that was the idea of our local journalist!”