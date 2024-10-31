Saltash Town Council, who established a working group who oversaw the project, issued a statement, “We are delighted with the new play areas which have really improved play provision on Pillmere, an area of Saltash that is home to many families, some of whom have been travelling substantial distances to use alternative facilities. We really appreciate the support of Cornwall Council’s CIL funding to allow this project to proceed. Through Saltash Town Council, we will be promoting and maintaining the new facilities.”