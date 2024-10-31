TWO new play areas have opened in Saltash allowing young children up to 12 years of age to have fun, socialise, enjoy the outdoors and stay fit.
Work to regenerate both Honeysuckle Way and Grassmere Way play areas on Pillmere housing estate has been completed through the installation of a wide range of new equipment.
Grassmere, the larger of the two sites provides equipment for children up to 12 years of age including swings, one for use by children with special needs, two tower climbing frames with slides, adventure trail and traverse wall. The site also benefits from wet pour safety surfacing allowing the facility to be used all year round.
Honeysuckle Way, aimed for use by children aged seven and under has a new tower climbing frame with slide, swings, spring riders and playboards. Both areas are enclosed for safety and provide picnic benches for families to use and enjoy.
The project has been possible through £75,000 of grant funding awarded from Cornwall Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) fund with a further £20,000 of funding being allocated by Saltash Town Council.
Saltash Town Council, who established a working group who oversaw the project, issued a statement, “We are delighted with the new play areas which have really improved play provision on Pillmere, an area of Saltash that is home to many families, some of whom have been travelling substantial distances to use alternative facilities. We really appreciate the support of Cornwall Council’s CIL funding to allow this project to proceed. Through Saltash Town Council, we will be promoting and maintaining the new facilities.”
The ribbon was cut on the Grassmere Way site on Wednesday, October 30, by mayor of Saltash Cllr Julia Peggs marking the start of a new chapter for children on Pillmere.
Both play areas were designed following extensive community consultation with residents of Pillmere last September whose priorities have been incorporated into the final designs. More than 100 surveys were completed demonstrating both a need and enthusiasm for new facilities. The survey responses indicated that two thirds of children would use the new play areas either daily or several times a week.
Creative Play, an experienced and skilled contractor were selected to carry out the works following a tender process. They designed both play areas on the back of the community feedback, completed the works on time and to budget and with the minimal of inconvenience to local residents.
Simon Turvey, area sales manager for Creative Play said: “We are delighted to have worked with Saltash Town Council on this project and to have made such a difference to children’s lives on Pillmere. By transforming these areas from tired spaces into fantastic play areas, we have created an opportunity for children to have fun, socialise and develop important skills such as coordination and balance.”
The chairman of Pillmere Community Association Iain Gdanitz who worked in partnership with Saltash Town Council on this project and who along with colleagues and councillors, delivered more than 600 leaflets to houses across Pillmere said: “It’s really exciting that this project has now come to fruition and that young children and their carers have exciting and smart new play areas to use providing hours of free fun and exercise.”
Olly Monk, Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for housing and planning, said: “The Community Infrastructure Levy allows us to raise funds from new developments and pass this on to community projects making a real difference. With this funding we are able to support many worthwhile schemes and organisations working to improve facilities for their communities.
“The Pillmere project will give young people access to opportunities for exercise and fun, fitting with our aspirations for creating healthier and safer lives as well as vibrant and supportive communities.”