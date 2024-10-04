A REUNION walk has been held in memory of Ian ‘Bomber’ Harris, from St Austell.
Friends of Ian had staged a sponsored walk from Fowey to Plymouth last year.
The walk was initially organised in the hope of raising money to pay for specialist treatment for Ian who was battling cancer.
Sadly, not long before the event, Ian, who was 44 years old, died at Mount Edgcumbe Hospice in St Austell.
The walk still went ahead, with those taking part ending the ‘March for Bomber’ at Home Park where they watched Plymouth Argyle play. Ian had been a big fan of the team.
Money raised by the walk went to Cornwall Hospice Care which runs Mount Edgcumbe Hospice.
Following on from the walk, the group organised a Bands for Bomber fundraiser.
During the past 12 months, thanks to various fundraising activities, thousands of pounds have been donated to charities. The group has also raised cancer awareness.
The reunion walk took place nearly a year on from the first walk. One group set off from Fowey, while another left from Plymouth, with both meeting in Looe. Among the walkers from Fowey, many of whom wore bright clothing, was Ian’s widow Kate.