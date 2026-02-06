WALKERS now have many more options than before when it comes to hiking in the “Cornish Alps”, the landscape created by the mountains of waste from china clay mining.
Minerals giant Imerys has opened up an additional 21 miles of permissive pathways in the Clay Country near St Austell.
The paths have been created following land restoration in previous mining locations around villages.
Imerys has launched an updated permissive paths and clay trails leaflet for 2026 detailing new and established routes.
Mark Hewson, of Imerys, said: “We know that access to land which is no longer actively mined is important to local people and we have been working hard to increase this access safely – alongside operational kaolin pits and processing sites.
“We’re proud to say that we now manage in total 38 miles of permissive paths, with 21 miles added in 2025 and another five miles to come over the next couple of years.
“The trails are mixed use – they can be used by walkers, cyclists or horse riders, except in a few cases – and footpaths are for walkers only. So we advise people to check the new leaflet before they set off.
“We also respectfully ask people not to stray from the paths and trails, as trespassing can be extremely dangerous, due to the presence of active mining alongside these areas.”
The leaflet includes three maps which cover the Blackpool Trail, St Stephen to Indian Queens and the Clay Trails, which opened in 2005.
The routes give access to a dramatic landscape which provides an array of habitats for plants and animals alongside both historical and modern-day china clay mining features.
The leaflet is available on Imerys’ UK webpage - www.imerys.com/public/2026-01/Imerys_Permissive_Paths_and_the_Clay_Trails_Digital_leaflet.pdf
Paper versions are available from the Imerys head office on Par Moor Rd at Par. Email [email protected] to request copies.
