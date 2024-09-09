A man has been taken into custody after being caught with a quantity of drugs and cash.
Police arrested the man on Kinsman Estate in Bodmin after being located with a quantity of cash along with Class A and Class B substances.
The man was then taken into custody at Newquay Police Station and comes amid an ongoing operation by Devon and Cornwall Police’s neighbourhood policing team using a variety of tactics to interrupt the drug supply chain in the town.
It comes just days after a property in a different part of Bodmin was raided by police, who found substances and arrested two people.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Bodmin Neighbourhood and our Protect & Disrupt Team were mobile in Bodmin on Monday, September 9.
“Working in plain clothes the team deploy to areas to disrupt criminal activity like ASB and drugs.
“While in the Kinsman Estate the team located a male with a quantity of cash along with Class A and B drugs.
“He was arrested and taken to Newquay Custody.
“The team are using a wide variety of tactics to disrupt Drug Supply in Bodmin.
“This includes Warrants, Closure Orders and plain clothed operations. Hopefully with much more to come!”