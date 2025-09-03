“Due to the extent of the injuries Spencer will have been rendered instantly insensate as a result of the blow and will not have suffered pain as a result. It is however the case that the actions of Owen in killing Spencer did not take into account the need to protect Spencer from pain, suffering, injury or disease as Spencer died as a result of a catastrophic injury and that Owen, in physically attacking Spencer whilst under the influence of alcohol, could not have been certain that he would render Spencer instantly insensate and there would be a significant risk that he caused Spencer considerable pain and distress.”