A MAN has been arrested after allegedly climbing onto the roof of a petrol station in Biscovey on Sunday, September 14.
The man, from Threemilestone, has been charged with multiple offences after allegedly causing damage to the premieres, as well as using racially abusive language towards a staff member and stealing alcohol.
He also caused disruption to residents and traffic using the A390 while he was on the roof of the BP service station.
A St Austell Police spokesperson said: “On the morning of Sunday, September 14, a male from Threemilestone, Truro was arrested at Par following an incident at Biscovey Petrol Station where he allegedly caused damage to the premises, used racially abusive language to a staff member and stole alcohol.
“During the incident he climbed on to the roof of the forecourt which caused significant disruption to local residents and traffic using the A390. He has been charged with a number of offences this morning and remanded to appear at Bodmin Magistrates Court.”
