The King Doniert in Barras Street will reduce its prices by 7.5 per cent on Thursday, September 18, to mark ‘Tax Equality Day’, an initiative organised by Wetherspoon pubs across the country.
The campaign highlights the difference in VAT charged between pubs and supermarkets. While supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, pubs and restaurants are charged 20 per cent. Industry leaders argue this puts pubs at a significant disadvantage, as supermarkets can use their tax benefit to sell alcohol at discounted prices.
The one-day price cut means customers spending £10 on food and drink at The King Doniert will pay just £9.25.
Pub manager Ian Lynskey said the move is designed to demonstrate how a permanent VAT reduction could benefit customers and help secure the long-term future of pubs.
“Customers coming to The King Doniert on Thursday, September 18, will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal,” he said.
“It’s unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs pay 20 per cent. Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages they have with supermarkets.
“The tax benefit allows supermarkets to subsidise the selling price of beer. A VAT cut to 12.5 per cent is needed to ensure that pubs continue to thrive.
“We urge the Chancellor to create tax equality between pubs and supermarkets.”
Wetherspoon founder Tim Martin has long campaigned for changes to VAT, arguing that the current system threatens the survival of pubs, which play a vital role in communities across the UK.
The King Doniert pub opened back in June 2018 and was built on the site of the former Esso garage.
