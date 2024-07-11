POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man sustained life-threatening injuries in Par.
Officers were called to the Royal Inn on Eastcliffe Road in the early hours following concerns for the welfare of the man.
The man, in his 20s and from the St Blazey area, suffered serious head injuries after falling from a window.
He was taken to Treliske Hospital in Truro and later transferred to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth because of the seriousness of his condition.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, which is not being treated as suspicious, to contact them, quoting log number 129 of July 11.