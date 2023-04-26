Emergency services were all tasked after a man became stuck in the mud with an incoming spring tide at the Camel Estuary on Friday afternoon.
HM Coastguard Padstow Search & Rescue Team, Falmouth Coastguard Rescue Team, Rock RNLI Lifeboat and Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident near Camel Quarry at 4.15pm.
Rock RNLI Lifeboat were able to come alongside the casualty who was already up to his waist in water and pull him into their vessel.
A RNLI spokesman said: “The RNLI crew commenced casualty care on the boat and transitioned to the foreshore, where they were met by a member of the CRT in full water rescue gear. An ambulance was requested, and the decision was made to relocate the casualty to Padstow Harbour via the lifeboat.
“The casualty was transferred on foot into the harbour office. Shortly thereafter, the Cornwall Air Ambulance fast response car arrived on scene, followed by a South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust Road Ambulance. He was able to walk to the road ambulance for the journey to the Royal Cornwall Hospital.”