A MAN in his 90’s has passed away following a medical episode in a Liskeard supermarket.
Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police, in addition to paramedics from the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWAST), were called at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, April 24 to reports of a man requiring attention after experiencing the medical episode.
The Aldi supermarket, located at Charter Way on the outskirts of the town, was closed for a number of hours while emergency services attended the incident, with the man being pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.
The gentleman’s next of kin have been informed and the death is not being treated as suspicious by Devon and Cornwall Police.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed details of the incident. They said: “Police were called to a commercial premises at Charter Way, Liskeard at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, April 24 following reports a man suffered a medical episode.
“The ambulance service was also called to the scene.
“A man in his 90s was pronounced deceased at the scene and his next of kin informed.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”