A MAN on a quest to help mental health charities is on the Cornish leg of his fundraising walk around the UK coastline.
Jason Holbrook recently trekked along the Newquay coastline on his journey south on the South West coast path.
He is raising money for six different charities, which include Royal British Legion, Walking with the Wounded, Women's Aid, Mind, Suicide Prevention, UK, and McMillan as well as raising awareness about mental health.
Mr Holbrook, who suffers from PTSD, anxiety and depression, believes it will take him two years to complete the 11,023 mile trek.
He said: “I want to get people talking about mental health and get rid of the stigma that comes with.
“I have also opened my own foundation called Mental Health Matters. Let's talk.
“All the charities I am raising money for have helped me, my friends or family in one way or another throughout my life.
“I suffer with PTSD depression, anxiety and have done for many years now.
“I suppose it all started when I was younger watching my mum get beaten and taking a beating myself.
“We moved from battered wives homes to other homes with my mum brother and sister.
“That's when I went off the rails and I ended up being put in a children's home, which was the worst experience of my life.
“Now I'm just trying to pay it back because without people like us donating and helping these charities, these charities can't help others by themselves.
“So please dig deep and donate as they need everyone’s help.
“One day you or your family or friends may need their help.”