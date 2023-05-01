Drivers are being asked to plan ahead following a road closure on the A30 between Launceston and Bodmin due to a fatal road traffic collision
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision which took place at 11.40pm last night (April 30) where one person died.
Police were called to reports of a two vehicle collision on the westbound carriageway of the A30 between the Two Bridges and Plusha involving a grey VW Beetle and a grey Ford S-MAX.
Devon and Cornwall Police explained: "As a result of the collision, the VW Beetle driver who is a man in his 50’s from the Truro area, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
"The driver of the Ford who is a man in his 70’s from the Launceston area was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
"Officers from the Alliance Armed Response, No Excuse Team and Roads Policing Team attended the scene to complete a full forensic investigation.
"The scene of the collision remains partially closed as efforts to recover one of the vehicles continue; we expect this to have taken place and the road to be fully cleared by later this morning, Monday 1 May.
"Police are appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw either vehicle prior to the collision.
"Anyone with any information or who has dashcam footage that can assist with the investigation is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting log number 1059 30 April.