A man arrested by Devon and Cornwall Police after an aggravated burglary in Bodmin has been named by police.
20-year-old Jack Nottle, from Bodmin, has been charged with aggravated burglary, section 18 wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.
After an appearance at Truro Magistrates Court on Saturday, August 26, Mr Nottle was remanded in custody.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police investigating a report of aggravated burglary at a property on Furze Hill in Bodmin have charged a man in connection with the incident.
"Officers were called to an address at around 10.30pm on Thursday 24 August following reports of an aggravated burglary in which two people sustained injuries which required hospital treatment.
"Jack Nottle, aged 20 and from Bodmin, has been charged with aggravated burglary, section 18 wounding with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon. He appeared before Truro Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 26 August and was remanded into custody."