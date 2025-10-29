A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two men were seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Callington last night (Tuesday, October 28).
Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash in Fore Street in Callington just before 10.30pm.
Two men suffered serious injuries and were rushed to hospital. Officers searched the area and found the car involved, which had left the crash scene.
A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder, failing to stop after an accident, driving dangerously and driving whilst unfit through drink.
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has dashcam or CCTV footage, to get in contact.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Officers were called at 10.25pm on October 28 to Fore Street, Callington, following a report of a hit and run collision.
“Two men sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital.
“Officers carried out enquiries in the area and located the car that had left the scene.
“A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder, failing to stop after an accident, driving dangerously, driving whilst unfit through drink. He remains in police custody at this time.
“Our enquiries remain ongoing in relation to this incident.”
Anyone with information which may assist police are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 50250278756.
