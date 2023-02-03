A man was arrested in Dobwalls by Devon and Cornwall Police yesterday (February 2) for breaching the conditions of a criminal behaviour order in the area.
Pictures circulated on social media show a scene with two police vans attending an incident at a residential address near the Highwayman pub in the village.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that officers were in the Dobwalls area during the daytime of February 2 and had arrested a man who remained in police custody.
The spokesperson said: "Officers were in the Dobwalls area earlier today (February 2) in relation to reports of male who had breached the conditions of a criminal behaviour order. Police have arrested a man in connection to this and he remains in police custody at this time."
Devon and Cornwall Police have been approached for an update on the arrest.