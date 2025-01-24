PAUL Anthony Butler, 53, who was wanted in connection to the death of a women in Plymouth on Wednesday evening has been located and arrested in Liskeard.
The 53-year-old is currently in police custody having been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Police were notified on Wednesday to reports of a woman seriously injured on West Hoe Road. Paramedics attended the scene where she was taken to hospital. Sadly, the woman, in her 40s, was pronounced deceased.
In a statement, Devon & Cornwall Police said: “Our thoughts are with the family at this time who we are continuing to support.
“Officers would like to thank the local community for their assistance and their patience while our enquiries continue into this incident.
“A mandatory referral will be made to the Independent Officer for Police Conduct due to previous contact with the victim. This is normal procedure in these circumstances.”