A man has appeared in court in connection to a death of a man in Bodmin in the early hours of Sunday.
Jake Hill, 24, of Jubilee Terrace, Bodmin, went before Truro Magistrates Court today (Wednesday)
He was remanded in custody to appear before Truro Crown Court tomorrow (Thursday)
Hill has been charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and two counts of Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent following the incident, which happened at Victoria Square on Castle Canyke Road on Sunday at around 3.15am.
Police were called following reports of a serious altercation.
Michael Allen, aged 32 and from Liskeard, died at the scene.
Seven other people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. Six have since been discharged and one remains in hospital following surgery.
Police have created a Major Incident Public Reporting (MIPP) page as part of the investigation into this incident.
The MIPP allows members of the public who may have information to directly send large files such as Doorbell, CCTV and Dashcam footage that could assist in a police investigation.
A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “The family of Michael Allen would like to pass on their thanks to the local communities for their support during this time.
“We also request on their behalf that their privacy continues to be respected.”
Anyone with any information is asked to report this to Devon and Cornwall Police via the Major Incident Public Reporting site, under Operation Limbas.