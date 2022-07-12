Making swimming cheaper

Better leisure centres throughout Cornwall will be offering all day Sunday swims for adults and children at a reduced cost of just £3 from July 31 to Sunday, September 4.

The only exception is Newquay Leisure World which will be offering its discounted swim sessions on Friday evenings from 6.30 to 8pm.

GLL runs the centres on behalf of Cornwall Council. As a not-for-profit social enterprise, its managers are keen to make swimming as affordable as possible for the whole family during school holidays.

The offer is being funded by a grant of £65,000 from the Government’s Contain Outbreak Fund (COMF).

“Cost of living increases are impacting everyone but developing water skills and confidence is critical in a county with so much wonderful coastline,” said GLL General Senior Manager Ben Wilkinson.

“We are working closely with Active Cornwall on community initiatives like this because we want to make our facilities accessible to as many people as we can. Local children may well have been learning to swim with their school and it’s important for them to be able to practice with their parents and lead an active lifestyle from an early age, with all the health benefits that brings.

“Prices for most things seem to be going up all the time so it’s nice to be able to announce a significant price reduction.”

There are Better leisure centres in Bude, Launceston, Saltash, Wadebridge, Liskeard, Bodmin, St Austell, Newquay, Truro, Helston and St Ives.

Membership prices remain as normal.